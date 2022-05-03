Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,005. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

