SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

