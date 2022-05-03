S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.66. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $34.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,792,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

