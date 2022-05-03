Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading 1.2% Higher

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STMGet Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €45.85 ($48.26) and last traded at €45.20 ($47.58). 29,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.65 ($47.00).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($87.37) price target on Stabilus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17.

Stabilus Company Profile (ETR:STM)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

