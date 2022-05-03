Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading 1.2% Higher

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €45.85 ($48.26) and last traded at €45.20 ($47.58). 29,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.65 ($47.00).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($87.37) price target on Stabilus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

