StaFi (FIS) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

StaFi (FIS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $33.01 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00158070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00030969 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00329360 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00038857 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

