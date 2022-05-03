Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Raised to GBX 510 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 460 ($5.75) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 620 ($7.75) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

