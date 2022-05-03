Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$76.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total transaction of C$618,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,627,576.25. Insiders sold 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up C$0.77 on Thursday, hitting C$59.54. 85,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,279. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.28. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$52.09 and a 52-week high of C$73.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

