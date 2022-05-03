Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 641,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ STRR opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Star Equity had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Equity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

