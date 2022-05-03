Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Decreased by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $73.47 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

