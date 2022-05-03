Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $23.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $607,517,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,072,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stellantis by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,973,000 after buying an additional 5,442,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Stellantis by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.