Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $691.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

