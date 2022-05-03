stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92 on Exchanges

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00220695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00424325 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,924.33 or 1.84219206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

