Steven Lee Rhodes Sells 14,705 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 149,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,875. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $26.56.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

