Steven Lee Rhodes Sells 14,705 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 149,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,875. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $26.56.
About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANP)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.