Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 679,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,942 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.63. 43,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

