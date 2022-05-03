Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 675,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,645,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

