Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 3,520 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 44,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 65,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,291. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

