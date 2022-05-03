Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $665,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.16. The stock had a trading volume of 125,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,633. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $316.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

