Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,121 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $220,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $6.52 on Tuesday, reaching $171.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.