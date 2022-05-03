Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,457 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PEP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $143.49 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

