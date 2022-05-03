Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 5,735 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,081 shares of company stock worth $29,606,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.78. 12,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

