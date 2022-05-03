Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $275,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 328,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

