Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.
Shares of SYBT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.88. 81,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,007. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
