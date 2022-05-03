Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SYBT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.88. 81,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,007. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

