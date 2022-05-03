StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

