StockNews.com Lowers Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Buy

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE:CBD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,740. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

