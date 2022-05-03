StockNews.com Lowers Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Buy

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
NYSE:CBD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,740. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)
Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
