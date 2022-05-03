StockNews.com Lowers Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Shares of HIFS opened at $316.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.55. The company has a market cap of $673.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $279.56 and a one year high of $432.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.
