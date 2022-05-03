StockNews.com Lowers Watsco (NYSE:WSO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.29.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO opened at $266.39 on Friday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $252.50 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.01.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.