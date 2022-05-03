StockNews.com Upgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

