StoneX Group (SNEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNEX opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.07. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $77.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,399 shares of company stock worth $1,264,219. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

