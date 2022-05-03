STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Down 32.7% in April

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 37.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSKN stock remained flat at $$1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

