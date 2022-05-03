Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.47 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

