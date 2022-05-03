Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

