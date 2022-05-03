Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

