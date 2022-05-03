Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

