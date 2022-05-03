Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $17.06 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $171.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

