SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of SXC opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $671.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

