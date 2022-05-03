Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Surmodics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

