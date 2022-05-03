SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a market cap of $10.45 million and $9.91 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.50 or 1.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00029614 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

