Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $30.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SWCH stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 90,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,137. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 629.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Switch by 4,985.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Switch by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $33,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

