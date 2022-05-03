Swmg LLC Has $334,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Swmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.69. 43,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $97.24 and a 1-year high of $108.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

