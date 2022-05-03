Swmg LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Swmg LLC cut its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Swmg LLC owned about 0.23% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 667,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after buying an additional 178,639 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,557 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000.

NYSEARCA HMOP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,183. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $43.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73.

