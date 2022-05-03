Swmg LLC Purchases 2,228 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Swmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,367,660. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

