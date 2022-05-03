Swmg LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Swmg LLC decreased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Swmg LLC owned 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.