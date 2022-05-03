Swmg LLC Sells 4,176 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Swmg LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Swmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

EWU traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. 403,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $35.09.

