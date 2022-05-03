Swmg LLC Sells 674 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Swmg LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,048,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 542,612 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,345,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,686,000.

VFH stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,168. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

