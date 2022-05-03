Swmg LLC Sells 7,311 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Swmg LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Swmg LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

