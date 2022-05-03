Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In related news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$42,722.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at C$193,812.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

