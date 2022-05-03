SYNC Network Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $231.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00233016 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004053 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016745 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.18 or 0.00532296 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,305,720 coins and its circulating supply is 124,751,183 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.