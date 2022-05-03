Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.05. 40,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,502. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

