T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $122.22 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.