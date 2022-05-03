Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $139.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.29.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. 9,507,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,914,947. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $90.22 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

